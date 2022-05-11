9 Austin companies land on Inc.'s list of the best places to work

If you’re hunting for a new job, you might want to check out nine Austin-based companies that have been named among the best workplaces in the U.S.
On May 10, Inc. magazine released its 2022 list of the 475 best workplaces in the country, 22 of which are in Texas, including the nine in Austin.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. chose honorees that best represented dedication to “redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic,” says Scott Omelianuk, the magazine’s editor in chief.
Each nominated company participated in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that touched on factors like management effectiveness, perks, employees’ professional growth, and company culture.
The nine Austin-based winners are:
- Abilitie, a provider of virtual mini-MBAs and leadership simulations
- Apty, a provider of web-based software for large companies
- Cartograph, a consulting firm for brands in the organic and natural foods industry
- Corvia, a provider of technology for the financial services industry
- Homeward, a provider of financing for home purchases
- INK Communications, a marketing and PR firm
- Osano, a provider of data privacy software
- Praetorian, a cybersecurity company
- Scribe Media, a platform for self-published authors
“We founded Osano to do well by doing good and to put people before profits, and I think that’s played a huge role in how we’ve attracted and retained talent even while a remote startup,” Arlo Gilbert, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based Osano, says in a news release. “Our culture is constantly improving because our team members contribute to it every day, and I’m proud to know they see it, too.”
Here are the other Texas companies that made the cut.
Dallas-Fort Worth
- 5, an Irving-based energy advisory firm
- Bestow, a Dallas-based life insurance company
- Embark, a Dallas-based business advisory firm
- Idea Grove, a Dallas-based marketing and PR firm
- JB Warranties, an Argyle-based provider of HVAC and plumbing warranties
- MB Group, a Plano-based accounting firm
- The Power Group, a Dallas-based PR firm
- The Vested Group, a Plano-based IT consulting company
- TimelyMD, a Fort Worth-based telehealth company that focuses on students
Houston
- Liongard, a Houston-based provider of an IT automation platform
- QTS, a Tomball-based provider of physical and electronic security services
- WizeHire, a Houston-based provider of HR software
Tyler
- Education Advanced, a provider of education software