Austin still ranks among the most popular U.S. destinations for movers

Despite moving down the ranks, Austin is still among the top cities on Penske Truck Rental’s annual ranking of the country’s most popular moving destinations.

In 2021, Austin ranked ninth among the hottest U.S. moving destinations, Penske says. That’s down from the No. 4 position in 2020.

Joining Austin on the Penske top 10 list are the following Texas cities, which all moved up the rankings, while Austin moved down:

First-ranked Houston, up from No. 6 the previous year

Sixth-ranked San Antonio, up from No. 9 the previous year.

Seventh-ranked Dallas, up from No. 8 the previous year.

Penske compiles the annual list by analyzing one-way consumer truck rental reservations made over a 12-month span.

Austin and its big-city counterparts in Texas continue to see their populations swell for a number of reasons, including warm weather, no state income tax, relatively low housing costs, and plentiful job opportunities. From 2010 to 2020, Texas posted the third largest population increase (15.9 percent) among the states, with Utah ranked first and Idaho ranked second, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“There are lots of places in America with jobs and lower climate risks or jobs and racial diversity, but if you want all three, Texas will take care of you best,” The New York Times noted in 2021.

U-Haul, another provider of moving trucks, ranked Texas as the No. 1 destination for DIY movers in 2021.