UT Austin's popular ride against cancer switches gears to go virtual

In response to the risk of COVID-19, Texas 4000 has changed plans for its 2020 summer ride for cancer awareness. The event began on May 29 and goes through June 26, and what is typically a 70-day pedal fest from Austin to Anchorage, is now virtual.

The group is live streaming daily on its Facebook page as participants log miles on stationary bicycles and declare ride dedications. Viewers are also encouraged to make dedications and join the cyclists as they spread awareness and share information about cancer.



You can also expect to hear riders' stories and testimonies of how cancer has touched their lives, plus commentary from family members and organizations who are committed to combatting the disease.



“The global pandemic has brought our communities, our country, and our world to a standstill, but cancer hasn’t stopped. That is why the ride must go on,” explained Texas 4000's executive director Scott Crews.

Texas 4000 began in 2004 and has developed 900-plus young leaders over the years. UT Austin students engage in a year-and-a-half-long program to ready their minds, bodies, and spirits for the demanding 4,000-mile ride. To date, the group has brought in more than $11.6 million over the collective 5.2 million-mile journey. It holds the title of the longest annual charity bike ride in the world.

Abbott, a worldwide healthcare company, is sponsoring this year's ride, and has a neuromodulation business in Austin. Vice president Keith Boettiger said, “We are impressed with the commitment of these young women and men to the fight against cancer. Their leadership in bringing cancer prevention education to people and communities across the United States is a service to us all. Even though they are unable to make their journey to Alaska this summer as planned, their efforts and dedication to raise awareness are not in vain as they continue the fight.”

You can catch the live broadcast every day until June 26, beginning at 7:30 am Sunday-Tuesday; 8 pm Wednesday-Friday; and 7:30 am Saturday. To learn more and see the full schedule, click here.