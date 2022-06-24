Mueller's first boutique hotel books into bustling Austin neighborhood

A long-awaited boutique hotel in the heart of the Mueller neighborhood officially opened its doors on Friday, June 24. Origin Hotel Austin, the first Texas outpost for the lifestyle-focused boutique brand by Mississippi-based Thrash Group, is situated at 1825 McBee St., right in the middle of the bustling neighborhood.



The new five-story, 120-room property broke ground in July 2020, and features an onsite restaurant, Blue Lacy, which opens on Monday, June 27. With a mission to cultivate exploration of the surrounding area, encourage well-being, and foster connection, the hotel hopes to become “the front door to one of the best backyards,” according to a release.



“There are few places that celebrate individuality like Austin. We knew Origin Hotel would be a natural fit in this dynamic destination and especially at the heart of Mueller’s town center,” said Joe Thrash, partner at The Thrash Group, in the release. “The quality of product Catellus has achieved with Mueller is simply staggering; it’s become a case study for creating a real urban environment. We are thrilled to be part of it and serve guests as the new neighborhood hotel.”



Blue Lacy joins Mueller’s already impressive list of restaurants, cafés, and bars, including L'Oca d'Oro, Halcyon, Lick Honest Ice Creams, and B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub.

Named after the working dog breed that originated in Texas (and the Lone Star state’s official dog), Blue Lacy offers a 121-seat modern, diner-inspired layout and a breezy courtyard spilling onto the Aldrich Street paseo. The casual-chic eatery features dishes and bites suitable for any time of day, with a menu focused on remixed food favorites like chicken ‘n waffle kabobs or avocado toast bruschetta. Heartier fare includes the classic diner burger and not-so-chicken-fried ribeye, plus brunch items like the breakfast Monte Cristo sandwich or smoked salmon bagel.



The beverage menu mirrors the restaurant's all-day offerings, with Cuvee Coffee and signature cocktails such as the frozen Watermelon Sugar High. Your four-legged friend can even imbibe along with you, with dedicated “For the Dogs” selections like Bowser Beer — best paired with doggie ice cream.



The hotel itself is equally dog-friendly, with Pup Packages for those traveling with furry companions. Other add-ons cater to every kind of traveler, with Mind Collective yoga mats and Peloton bikes delivered to rooms for the fitness-focused, or the Kids’ Adventure Kit — complete with a tent and sleeping bag for an imaginative “camping” experience.



All guests can enjoy amenities like the spacious gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a welcoming and social lobby, gorgeous outdoor gathering spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, valet parking, a welcome treat from Austin’s homegrown Lammes Candies, and more.



Austin-based Lake Flato and Ohio-based Lusk Architecture designed both the hotel and restaurant, while Flick Mars provided the interior architecture design and Studio Balcones designed the courtyard. The overall intent was to fit the hotel into its surrounding urban context, complementing the existing structures in the area. The exterior brick utilized is from local Texas plants, for example, while the use of board-formed concrete references the adjacent Mueller Diamond building and corrugated metal walls and roof panels complement the adjacent Thinkery children’s museum.



Guests and Aldrich Street pedestrians alike will catch a glimpse of a new piece of public art, the “It’s So Texas” mural, an original commissioned painting by Austin-based artist Heidi Pitre, interpreted as a large-scale spray paint mural by local artist Brittany Johnson, featured prominently in the courtyard.



To celebrate its grand opening, Origin Hotel Austin has launched a special offer available now through August 31, 2022, for eligible stays through December 31, 2022. The offer includes 22 percent off accommodations and two signature cocktails at Blue Lacy and can be reserved online at originhotelaustin.com or by calling 512-861-1140.