Austin named one of the least affordable cities in U.S. for minimum-wage renters

If you’re a minimum-wage worker who’s hunting for an apartment in Austin, you might be out of luck in terms of affordable options.

The Capital City recently made a new GOBankingRates list of the 15 least affordable U.S. cities for minimum-wage renters.

The U.S. and Texas minimum wages are $7.25 an hour. In Austin, someone earning minimum wage would need to work at least 198.68 hours to pay the monthly rent for the typical one-bedroom apartment, according to GOBankingRates.

Four other Texas cities made the list of the least affordable places for minimum-wage renters, all in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area: Plano ranked third for the number of work hours needed to afford a one-bedroom rent, while Irving came in at at No. 9, Dallas at No. 11, and Fort Worth at No. 15. Here’s the breakdown for each city, based on someone making $7.50 an hour.

While those four DFW cities didn’t fare well, the numbers for Austin are even worse. Based on an average 2022 one-bedroom apartment rent of $1,440.00 and an hourly rate of $27.70 needed to get that apartment, Austin ranked second for the number of work hours needed to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

“A bustling cultural hub, the capital city of Texas has become another city where the cost of living has far outpaced the wages — thanks in part to the $7.25 minimum wage,” GOBankingRates notes.

Ahead of Austin on the list of least affordable places for minimum-wage-earning renters was Atlanta, where 213.16 work hours are needed to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to GOBankingRates.