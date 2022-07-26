Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute.

The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.

Growth in the Austin metro far outpaced the national average, which was 6.77 percent.

Breaking down the Austin-Round Rock numbers further, the report said the area experienced a low-end salary growth of 11.57 percent between 2019 and 2021 and a top 5 percent earner salary growth of 15.26 percent during the time period. The median monthly earnings in Austin in 2021, according to ADP, were $7,727; the low-end median monthly earnings were $2,812, while the top 5 percent median monthly earnings were $26,936.

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.