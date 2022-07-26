Home » City Life
Wage wars

Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

By Hannah Ortega, KVUE
Downtown Austin skyline
The ADP Research Institute looked at 26 million worker records in conducting its study. Courtesy of KVUE

KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute.

The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.

Growth in the Austin metro far outpaced the national average, which was 6.77 percent.

Breaking down the Austin-Round Rock numbers further, the report said the area experienced a low-end salary growth of 11.57 percent between 2019 and 2021 and a top 5 percent earner salary growth of 15.26 percent during the time period. The median monthly earnings in Austin in 2021, according to ADP, were $7,727; the low-end median monthly earnings were $2,812, while the top 5 percent median monthly earnings were $26,936.

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com

Read These Next
fort davis views
Fort Davis: Gaze at the stars from your perch in Texas' highest town
seguin roller coaster
Stop in Seguin for plenty of pecans and heart-pumping thrill rides
mineral wells nature
Outdoor enthusiasts can get their fill of nature in Mineral Wells