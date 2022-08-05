H-E-B Pharmacy fills top spot in customer satisfaction ranking 2 years in a row

Texans don't exactly need national rankings to know we're the best, especially when it comes to one of the top sources of state pride, H-E-B. Still, a little affirmation never hurts, and the San Antonio-based supermarket has just earned a new accolade among the best pharmacies in the U.S. for customer satisfaction.

This is the second consecutive title for H-E-B Pharmacy, which also earned the No. 1 spot in last year's J.D. Power ranking. Measuring customer satisfaction with brick-and-mortar and mail order pharmacies, the J.D Power U.S. Pharmacy Study uses data analytics and consumer intelligence based on responses from 12,142 pharmacy customers.

“This award illustrates a true team effort among all H-E-B Pharmacy Partners and is a direct result of everyone’s hard work, leadership and dedication to the health and wellness of our customers and communities throughout Texas,” said Craig Norman, R.Ph., H-E-B senior vice president, pharmacy.

And it wasn't just one category, either. H-E-B’s overall satisfaction swept all seven performance areas the study used to rate brick-and-mortar supermarkets, including:

No. 1 in people

No. 1 in time and cost savings

No. 1 in pharmacy trust

No. 1 in resolving problems or complaints

No. 1 in digital channel offerings (website, mobile app, text)

No. 1 in pharmacy offerings meet customer needs (medication and health/wellness services)

No. 1 in customers’ ability to get prescriptions how/when they want.

H-E-B has almost 290 pharmacy locations in Texas. In addition to providing prescription solutions at low prices, H-E-B Pharmacies also offer conveniences such as same-day prescription delivery, auto refills, health screenings, adult and child immunizations, compounding services, specialty pharmacy, nutrition services, and pet medications.