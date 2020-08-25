Austin moves down to Stage 3 on critical COVID-19 risk guidelines chart

KVUE — The City of Austin and Travis County have announced they are both moving back to Stage 3 from Stage 4 of the Austin Public Health's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said this is a good sign.

“We are moving to Stage 3 because our key indicators are trending in the right direction,” Dr. Escott said. “As much as possible, though, we would like individuals to continue to act as if we are still in Stage 4 so that we can be in a better place as school starts.”

What does Stage 3 mean?

In this stage, higher-risk individuals — those who are over the age of 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions — are recommended to avoid non-essential travel, dining, and shopping. In addition, everyone should avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.

Although this is a step in the right direction, health leaders said the community needs to continue to be vigilant and practice good hygiene. The community should also continue social distancing and wearing face masks.

---

