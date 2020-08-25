Home » City Life
COVID-19 Watch

Austin moves down to Stage 3 on critical COVID-19 risk guidelines chart

Austin moves down to Stage 3 on COVID-19 risk guidelines chart

By Rebecca Flores, KVUE Staff
view of downtown Austin from Boardwalk Trail on Lady Bird Lake
Despite the new guidelines, Austin's stay-home order is in effect until at least mid-December. Photo courtesy of The Trail Foundation/Facebook

KVUE — The City of Austin and Travis County have announced they are both moving back to Stage 3 from Stage 4 of the Austin Public Health's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said this is a good sign.

“We are moving to Stage 3 because our key indicators are trending in the right direction,” Dr. Escott said. “As much as possible, though, we would like individuals to continue to act as if we are still in Stage 4 so that we can be in a better place as school starts.”

What does Stage 3 mean?
In this stage, higher-risk individuals — those who are over the age of 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions — are recommended to avoid non-essential travel, dining, and shopping. In addition, everyone should avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.

Although this is a step in the right direction, health leaders said the community needs to continue to be vigilant and practice good hygiene. The community should also continue social distancing and wearing face masks.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE.

Read These Next
Texas Governor's Mansion
Stately story of how 'the most historic house in Texas' came to Austin
house key on a keychain
City of Austin launches $17M rent relief plan amid coronavirus crisis
Downtown Austin skyline
Austin extends stay-home order to mid-December as COVID cases plateau