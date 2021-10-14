2 Austin-area elementary schools make the grade among Texas' best in U.S. News & World Report

Two Austin-area schools have earned top honors in Texas in U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever ranking of the state's best elementary schools.

Canyon Creek Elementary School comes in at No. 7 and Cactus Ranch Elementary School at No. 9 among 4,446 elementary schools in Texas. Both are in the Round Rock Independent School District; they are the only Central Texas schools to appear in the top 10.

For the brand-new list, U.S. News ranked schools according to performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and high school preparedness.

Canyon Creek Elementary School, whose address is Northwest Austin, has a student enrollment of 413 in grades K through 5. The publication notes that 92 percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 89 percent scored at or above that level for reading.

Other interesting stats: The school’s minority student enrollment is 63 percent; student population is 43 percent female and 57 percent male; 3 percent of students are classified as economically disadvantaged; and with 30 equivalent full-time teachers, the student-teacher ratio is 14:1.

The student population of Cactus Ranch Elementary School is a much larger 893 in grades Pre-K through 5, the publication notes. There, 92 percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 88 percent scored at or above that level for reading.

Its minority student enrollment is 59 percent, and the student population is 48 percent female and 52 percent male. Two percent of students are considered economically disadvantaged, and with 53 equivalent full-time teachers, the student-teacher ratio is 17:1.

Unlike its annual list of the country’s best high schools, U.S. News & World Report didn’t come up with a national ranking of elementary schools. Rather, it published a ranking for each state.

According to U.S. News, the 10 best elementary schools in Texas are: