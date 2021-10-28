UT Austin honored among best global universities by U.S. News & World Report

In the eyes of U.S. News & World Report, the University of Texas at Austin stands out as a global powerhouse.

In a ranking released October 26, UT Austin appears at No. 43 among the best global universities. It’s the only Texas school to land in the top 100.

To the surprise of probably no one, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, claims the No. 1 spot.

To compile its list, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,700 schools around the world based on 13 factors tied to reputation, research publication and citations, and scientific excellence. In the U.S., 271 schools made the list.

“These rankings stand out from our other education rankings due to their emphasis on academic research,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, says in a news release.

In a separate news release, UT toots its own horn about the U.S. News recognition, citing the school’s lofty position among the “global elite” in higher education.

The school also notes the publication’s callout of academic subject rankings, with UT placing in the top 25 in the world for mathematics (No. 18), materials science (No. 23), arts and humanities (No. 24; tie), and geosciences (No. 24).

Elsewhere in U.S. News’ top 200: