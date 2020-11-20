Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Then mark your calendar for Thursday, December 10, when CultureMap and Frost Bank are hosting a donation drop-off from 4-6 pm benefitting Central Texas Food Bank.

Donations will be accepted at Lamar Union Plaza, in front of the Alamo Drafthouse. Help CTFB be on the frontline of hunger for an average of 200,000 people each month by bringing these food items to donate:

Peanut butter

Canned chicken breast or tuna

Canned low-sodium vegetables

Canned fruit in its own juice (no sugar added)

Dry pinto beans

Brown rice

Non-fat dry milk powder

100% whole grain cereal

When you bring five or more donation items, you'll receive a $10 Frost It Forward card (while supplies last) as yet another opportunity to spread generosity and the power of optimism.

Everyone who donates will also get the chance to win a special grand prize that includes a $100 gift card to Caffe Medici, $40 to Finley's Barbershop, $50 to Shake Shack, $50 to Jjim BBQ, two gift cards for a small treat at Lick Honest Ice Creams, a 500 mg Broad Spectrum tincture and 400 mg Spot Cooling Lotion from Greenbelt Botanicals Co. (worth $90), $50 to TLC, and $50 to Soto South Lamar.

To enter, visit the Optimism Starts With You mural by local artist Mike Johnston at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd., facing the Alamo Drafthouse. Snap a photo of the mural and share it on social media using #OptForOptimism. We'll choose a grand prize winner on December 31.

Stick around after you donate to enjoy special same-day discounts from Lamar Union Plaza businesses, including a one-time free shake from Shake Shack with any $20 purchase (redeemable in the Shake Shack app), corporate membership rates to Orangetheory Fitness Lamar, 10 percent off at Lick Honest Ice Creams and TLC, and 25 percent off at Greenbelt Botanicals Co.

When the Central Texas Food Bank was established in 1982, its goal was to help the hungry in the community. Over the years, the weak economy has increased challenges for clients who have turned to food pantries for food assistance. Now it works with partner agencies in 21 counties across Central Texas, and provided more than 39.2 million pounds of food to families in need during the 2017-18 fiscal year.