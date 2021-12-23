Austin shines as one of the best places to celebrate Christmas this year

Hey, Austin. You deserve to stuff another goodie in your Christmas stocking.

A new ranking from personal finance website WalletHub puts Austin at No. 20 among the best places to celebrate Christmas in the U.S. and at No. 1 in Texas.

WalletHub rated each of the country’s 100 biggest cities based on 32 factors associated with a festive, affordable Christmas, such as traditions, shopping, and costs. Austin lands at No. 6 in the costs category, No. 18 in the “traditions and fun” category, and No. 19 in the shopping category. Austin scores a No. 1 ranking for the lowest average price for a ticket to a Christmas party.

Atlanta tops the nationwide list.

Sarah Mittal, assistant professor of marketing at St. Edward’s University in Austin, tells WalletHub that Christmas revelers should “remember that experiences grant us longer-term happiness over material purchases.” She recommends starting a tradition among family or friends “that will last the test of time versus spending money on a physical thing that will quickly fade in emotional and objective value. …”

Here’s how several other Texas cities fared in the WalletHub ranking: