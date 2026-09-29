Transit News
CapMetro approves first Austin bus fare increase in more than a decade
CapMetro is raising fares systemwide for the first time in more than a decade.
The agency's board unanimously approved the fare increases on Monday. CapMetro officials said higher fuel, equipment and maintenance costs have made operating the transit system significantly more expensive since 2015 when the last increase.
The current local fare is $1.25. That will increase to $1.50 in January, followed by another increase to $2 in 2029.
Commuter fares, which include MetroRail and Express bus service, will also increase.
A single commuter ride currently costs $3.50. That price will rise to $4 in January and then to $5 in 2029.
“This is not an easy decision,” said Dianne Bangle, a CapMetro board member, moments before the vote. “It’s a tough call, but it’s something that we’re stair-stepping."
To help minimize the impact to lower-income riders, CapMetro is also expanding its Reduced Care program. The program provides a 50 percent discount for seniors, Medicare card holders, military servicemembers and people with disabilities. Starting in January, they’ll be joined by veterans and people living at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
The Equifare program will also be incorporated into the Reduced Fare program, with existing participants still getting half-off fares.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin Conlan said the agency's community outreach began this summer.
“We had commentary not necessarily in agreement with the fare increase, but a very overall understanding from the public in that this is long overdue, that it’s been 11 years,” said Conlan.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.