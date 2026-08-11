Better Bus Deal
Austin transit workers avoid strike with tentative wage + vacation deal
The union representing CapMetro transit workers said it has reached a tentative contract agreement with subcontractor Keolis, averting a potential strike.
The announcement on Monday, August 10, came after months of negotiations.
According to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1091, the deal includes wage increases and more vacation time. Union members will vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.
“We are pleased to announce that after long negotiations, Local 1091 has reached a tentative agreement with Keolis,” said Local 1091 President/Business Agent Brent Payne. “Our members worked hard for this contract, and we believe it strikes the right balance between meeting their needs and maintaining the high standard of service that the residents of Austin deserve.”
Negotiations between the union and the French-owned subcontractor came to a standstill in June, leading workers to authorize a strike if necessary.
ATU members rallied outside CapMetro headquarters before speaking at the agency’s board meeting, urging officials to help secure what they described as a fair contract for bus operators and maintenance workers employed by Keolis.
Union leaders said more than 75 percent of CapMetro workers cannot afford to live in Austin. Workers were seeking regular wage increases, better training, and more adequate paid time off.
“Our members’ unwavering unity is the reason we have a tentative agreement they should be proud to vote on,” said ATU International President John Costa. “Their dedication to not only fighting for a better contract but also fighting for a better and safer public transit system for the city of Austin inspires us all. [...]"
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