Paying for Parks
Austin City Council considers bond election investing $260M in parks
Austin's Bond Election Advisory Task Force met on Monday to talk about recommendations for a potential November bond election. Among the things the group is considering is more funding for Austin's Parks and Recreation Department and local parks.
The bond could mean a $260 million investment in the city's parks.
It comes as the group behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival cut a check of its own for the parks, in an announcement at the recently renovated Montopolis Neighborhood Park.
"Here we are outdoors, in a park," said Emmett Beliveau, a partner at C3 Presents.
Beliveau presented a check to go towards the city's parks in yet another year of giving back to the city who hosts the multimillion-dollar, high-profile event.
"About $8.5 million will go back into parks all across Austin," said Colin Wallis, executive director for Austin Parks Foundation.
The check was just the start, as the city looks to get even more money for its park system.
Councilmembers Paige Ellis, Zo Qadri, Krista Laine and Ryan Alter were at the event on Monday. They will be deciding this summer whether a bond election will be called for November.
"You know, this is money that goes hand-in-hand with bond dollars and our budget, right? No one source of funding makes this work," Alter said.
The councilman is in support of the bond, focusing on other facilities as well like the city's sought-after pools for the hot summer months.
"I think a big piece of this needs to invest in our aquatic facilities, so families can enjoy those spaces," Alter said.
According to a recent update, the package could bring about $260 million for the park system. The overall bond package could total about $400 million.
"That is anywhere from our recreation centers to improving our playgrounds, making sure that there are places for people to use the restroom, park their cars, trails – all the things that we love about our parks. We want to bring more of that to more communities in Austin," Alter said.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.