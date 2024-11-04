In Memoriam
Friends and classmates remember Manor student killed in stabbing
On Friday night, the scoreboard at Manor High School's football field was transformed into an image of Darrin Loving.
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death on campus by 18-year-old Mac Brown Mbah Mbanwei, according to investigators.
Friends, classmates, and staff formed a circle on the field and heard from school leaders and a bishop for a vigil in honor of the teenager. Manor ISD Superintendent Robert Sormani, Principal Jessica Hearne and a bishop welcomed from Houston all spoke to the crowd.
Following the speeches, the crowd lined up to drop off their candles at a small memorial for the teen just outside the stadium.
For students who called Loving their friend, they're still grappling with the loss and the reality of going back to school.
"I honestly don't even feel safe coming to school on Tuesday," said Ronzelle Woods, who said he'd known Loving since middle school. "I mean, just knowing that I have to walk with eyes behind my head, you know, anything can happen."
Woods described Loving as his last name — a loving person.
"He liked to laugh, joke and talk about his day, and all he wanted to do was walk the [graduation] stage," said Woods.
Woods added that Loving was his reason for wanting to go to school every day, ”I can’t even go about my day without talking to Darrin because he makes my day every time by just hearing his voice, talking to me, making jokes."
Others who saw Loving as a friend echoed similar sentiments.
