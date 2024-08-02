Mutts Encouraged
Dog-friendly Austin bar to host DNA test raffle and breed reveal
Identifying your beloved mutt's DNA is just a want — no matter how strong — so the more than $100 kit may be a hard sell for some. Austin's Emancipet clinic is helping answer the burning question for free at an event on August 16, when it will give away 20 dog DNA test kits at Mutts Canine Cantina.
The winners will be determined via a raffle. Entries cost a minimum of $10 as a donation to Emancipet, a nonprofit that works on getting pet owners affordable vet care in Texas and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More entries are available with more donations.
This event, held at a combination dog park and outdoor bar, is taking advantage of Austinites' natural curiosity about mixed dog breeds and making the tests an active part of the event. The 20 winners must be present with their dogs during the drawing so that event organizers can photograph them and collect their samples, taken via mouth swab. The photos will be shared on social media for a guessing game.
A second party on August 20 will reveal the results of the tests, which are made by Embark. The results will include more than 350 breeds, types, and varieties, plus other indicators that may help predict health risks. Pet owners and onlookers will find out the breeds together, for a fun and suspenseful event.
“We are thrilled to be working with Embark on this unique fundraiser for Emancipet,” said Katy Catney, director of donor experience for Emancipet, in a press release. “We look forward to giving more pet owners the opportunity to get closer to their dogs by knowing what they’re made of. A big thank you to our sponsor, Subaru of Georgetown, and our host venue, MUTTS Canine Cantina Austin for their assistance in bringing dog families together for an evening of learning, discovery, celebration all in support of a good cause.”
Dog owners can purchase entries to the raffle at betterunite.com. Both events will be held at Mutts Canine Cantina (9825 N. Lake Creek Pkwy.). The raffle event takes place August 16 from 7-10 pm. A time has not been included for the August 20 reveal event. More information is available at emancipet.org.