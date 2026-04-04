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The salary to live comfortably in Austin right now and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week looks at the income you need to live "comfortable," and a new city resolution to support small business. Plus, the best Easter brunches and events in town. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to weekend fun.
1. This is the salary you need to live comfortably in Austin in 2026. A new report analyzing how much it costs to live "in sustainable comfort" in the biggest U.S. cities has found Austin residents actually need to make less money now than they did in 2025 to live comfortably in the city.
2. Austin City Council approves resolution supporting front yard businesses. Austinites who really love shopping at small, local businesses may be seeing more of them soon in their own neighborhoods, thanks to a new resolution by the city council.
3. 16 Easter brunches and events to hop to in Austin. Austin has no shortage of ways to celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend, whether you're looking for a festive family event, a delicious meal, or something a little outside of the Easter basket.
4. Swap pints for paperbacks at more than 30 stores on Austin 'Book Trail.' Everyone has heard of a pub crawl, but what about an indie bookstore crawl? The Austin Texas Book Trail returns April 4-5 for a third year with a self-guided weekend across more than 30 independent local bookshops.
5. Team behind Hold Out Brewing takes over North Austin neighborhood bar. The team behind two popular Austin beer spots will take over Turnstile at 10025 Burnet Rd., but they say fans shouldn't worry: not much is changing right away.
The Hold Out team is expanding its operations in Austin. Hold Out Brewing Instagram