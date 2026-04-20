Parks News
New South Austin park converts 2 acres for walking, picnics, and play
Austin has a new park, and locals are invited to celebrate its opening at a ribbon cutting at 211 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. on Friday, April 24. The aptly named Park Ridge Neighborhood Park was completed in March 2026.
This two-acre park was built because, ironically, the Park Ridge neighborhood on the north side of West Slaughter Lane was deemed "park-deficient" in the City’s Parkland Dedication program. The program requires that as nearby developments create increased demand on local parks, the developers must provide resources to create or improve new parks.
In this case, the developer is Fairfield Residential and the development is Cala Apartments, located directly adjacent to the new park; they technically share a site plan. Although the park is considered a partnership between Fairfield Residential and the City of Austin, the City's Parks and Recreation Department fully owns, operates and maintains it going forward.
According to a City press release, visitors at the Park Ridge Neighborhood Park will find a shaded playground (thanks to an umbrella overhead), two fenced off‑leash dog areas, barbecue grills, and picnic tables. The landscape includes a trail to walk on, an open play field, mature trees, and a restored dry creek bed. Anyone can can access the sidewalks and trails, which were constructed to ADA standards.
Friday's ribbon cutting will be held outdoors at 1:30 pm.