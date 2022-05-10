Popular dog-friendly outdoor bar and grill unleashes first Austin location

A bar and grill under construction in Northwest Austin is truly going to the dogs.

Work recently got underway on Mutts Canine Cantina at 9825 N. Lake Creek Pkwy., near RM 620 and U.S. Highway 183. The business is on track to open this summer or fall.

Mutts Canine Cantina couples an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill. The concept has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Aside from the Austin location, a Mutts Canine Cantina is coming to New Braunfels.

K9 Entertainment is developing the franchised location in Austin. Leading the franchisee are twin sisters Lisa Ladewig and Laura Ladewig Landers, and Laura’s husband, Darrell Landers.

Every Mutts Canine Cantina features a walk-up bar serving local craft beer and Barkaritas (Mutts’ signature margarita), along with fare such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, fried pickles, milkshakes, and PUPsicles for four-legged customers.

Amenities at the Austin location will include:

Front and back covered patios with misting fans and heaters

Outdoor LED TVs

Doggie splash pad park

Live music

Cabana rentals

Event-space rentals

Self-service dog wash

Wi-Fi

Phone charging stations

“Austin is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring Mutts to our city,” Laura Landers says in a news release. “I’m absolutely certain that the new location will bring together like-minded residents who prioritize an active lifestyle and want the best for their pets.”