HAEVN, a new Austin-based matching site, rewrites the rules of modern dating
Singles today know the story all too well. You match with someone who looks promising. The photos land. The bio is solid. And then… nothing.
Or sometimes the conversation starts strong and simply fades. Or maybe it continues, but the more you learn, the less interested you feel. What started as curiosity turns into obligation. It's another thread to answer, another match you’re not excited about. Meanwhile, a handful of others sit half-open, waiting. Modern dating can feel difficult to navigate and out of control.
It's chaotic, performative, and hard to sustain. People are putting in more effort than ever, with less clarity and fewer real outcomes. There’s a pattern here, and has a recently popularized name: Call it swipe bait.
Swipe bait is the match that works in a split second, but not beyond it. Someone, for example, you may swipe right on based on looks, but would’ve passed on with more context. Attraction gets the match. Reality doesn’t keep it. Swipe bait is everywhere.
But, take heart. It’s not a user problem, it’s a design problem. Most apps prioritize immediacy with quick decisions, surface-level signals, constant motion, and unfortunately compatibility comes later, if at all. The result is more matches with less meaning.
Add to this process endless options, constant messaging, and the pressure to stay responsive, and dating starts to feel like maintenance. The result? Burnout, decision fatigue, and low investment on both sides starts to build. Over time, the whole process starts to feel personal. It’s not. The broken system is working exactly as designed.
So what would it look like if dating worked differently? If compatibility came first? If you didn’t have to filter everything manually? That’s the shift.
HAEVN, an intent-based matching network, removes swiping entirely. You define what you’re looking for once, and matches are built around alignment — starting at 80 percent. No swiping. No chaos. You no longer have to sort through profiles, you only see people who already meet your criteria. You can say goodbye to endless browsing.
Instead of searching, matches are delivered only when there’s real compatibility. Users define what they’re looking for once and then, are delivered carefully curated options, with the choice to connect. The focus moves from sorting through people to actually getting to know the right ones.
This network is currently building in Austin, with the first Match Monday launching once enough people join the network. Match Monday is the day your matches are released, delivered to you without the hunting, checking, and messaging of regular dating apps.
The goal is simple: create real, local momentum so matches feel relevant, practical, achievable. For many, the appeal is immediate. Less scrolling, less guesswork, and more clarity.
It all starts with defining what you want. The rest is handled for you. Give HAEVN a try.