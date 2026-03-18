South by Southwest (SXSW) has its ups and downs, and to us, the highest highs come from finding the right threads to pull after the festival is over. We do that by bringing home some selections from the SXSW Bookstore, a curated collection of books by featured conference speakers.
Conference panels are samples for a general audience; learning that sticks for the long term comes from spending 10-plus hours getting into the nuance of these thinkers’ frameworks and experiences.
Last year was our first publishing our SXSW TBR list — that’s “to be read,” for the less chronically online — and we actually followed through on a few titles. Without a hint of exaggeration, I think one of our picks, Blood In The Machine by Brian Merchant, changed my life. Catch me at a gathering and I guarantee the Luddites will come up.
Whether or not bookworms are attending the conference, they can shop online via the local independent bookstore BookPeople, which runs the official online version of the SXSW bookstore on Bookshop.org. Or of course, readers can also always see what the Austin Public Library has on offer.
- From your friendly CultureMap Austin editor.
Here are 10 books Austin editor Brianna Caleri and network writer Amber Heckler are adding to our must-read lists. Titles are organized alphabetically by the author's last name.
Somebody Should Do Something: How Anyone Can Help Create Social Change by Michael Brownstein, Alex Madva, and Daniel Kelly
Ebook retails for $19.99; also available in paperback ($24.95) and hardcover ($32.95)
In their panel for Somebody Should Do Something, these three authors and trained philosophers untangled some of the most paradoxical messes of social change without resorting to platitudes. They let case studies speak for themselves, introduced the audience to important named frameworks that can be researched on their own, and most importantly, maintained the belief that we don’t need firm answers to make a difference. — Brianna Caleri, editor
The Radiant Sea: Color and Light in the Underwater World by Steven Haddock and Sönke Johnsen with foreword by Helen Scales
Hardcover retails for $55
As we deal with the trials and tribulations of life on land, let’s jump into the water for some beautiful ocean photography. This book focuses on species with transparent parts, bioluminescence, and fluorescence, resulting in a surreal cast of sea creatures displayed in brilliance against dark backgrounds. These pages bring art and science together in a book that made the Smithsonian Magazine’s top 10 photography books of 2025. — BC
Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI by Karen Hao
Ebook retails for $16.99; also available in paperback ($20) and hardcover ($32)
Artificial intelligence was all over the SXSW schedule this year, and the rules of engagement are changing faster than anyone can keep up with. At least we have investigative journalist Karen Hao, leader of the Pulitzer Center's AI Spotlight Series. Empire of AI tracks some of the actual costs of AI — not just ideological weaknesses, but serious environmental and labor concerns that get swept under the rug when we worry about “robots” taking over, and not the people building them. — BC
Wired Wisdom: How to Age Better Online by Eszter Hargittai and John Palfrey Jd
Paperback retails for $20
Basically everyone could benefit from a lesson in digital literacy. Stereotypes tell us that older folks are especially vulnerable to online attacks and propaganda, but Wired Wisdom pushes back against those claims with original research. After making sure netizens over 60 are duly respected for their internet savvy, this book offers intergenerational strategies to make sure we’re all on the same page. Or tab. — BC
Follow Your Art: Uncover and Unleash Your Creative Voice by Katie Johnson and Ilana Griffo
Paperback retails for $21.99
If you’ve never succeeded at finishing The Artist’s Way (guilty), Follow Your Art could be the right alternative resource to draw out your creativity and make it a bigger part of your life. Johnson and Griffo, the owners of art education platform Goodtype, help readers reconnect and develop an authentic creative voice through this workbook’s prompts, advice, and immersive exercises. – Amber Heckler, network writer
The Double Tax: How Women of Color Are Overcharged and Underpaid by Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman with foreword by Chelsea Clinton
Ebook retails for $15.99, also available in hardcover ($29)
Referring to the pink tax — the well-known phenomenon that products marketed to women cost more than their equivalent marketed to men — The Double Tax adds on the additional layer of being Black. Research for this book was collected across the country, ensuring that we know where to start closing gaps in opportunity, generational wealth, childcare and housing costs, and more. Intersectional feminists will have actionable solutions by the end of this book. — BC
Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America by Sean Sherman, Kate Nelson, and Kristin Donnelly
Ebook retails for $14.99; also available in hardcover ($45)
Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman’s cookbook is more than a collection of recipes; it’s a tool for eating more sustainably. Some of the mindful techniques taught in Turtle Island include eating with the seasons, getting nutrition through plant-forward foods, and whole-animal cooking. These methods have been used by Indigenous communities for generations, and this book is the culmination of many cultural practices and recipes. — AH
Turning to Birds: The Power and Beauty of Noticing by Lili Taylor
Ebook retails for $14.99; also available in paperback ($20) and hardcover ($30)
National Audubon Society board director and Sunrise on the Reaping actress Lili Taylor penned a series of essays about her journey embracing mindfulness, nature, and wildlife while she was taking a break from acting. Turning to Birds encourages readers to “find joy in the most unexpected places” by paying closer attention to the world around them. – AH
Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Ebook retails for $9.99; also available in paperback ($18.99) and hardcover ($28)
Twenty-year-old Margo is jobless, degreeless, has a newborn baby, and a piling stack of bills. She turns to OnlyFans, and the success might be more than she can handle. For those who like to read a book before watching its adaptation, Thorpe’s novel offers a funny and heartwarming story that will have readers hooked until the AppleTV series premieres. – AH
Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline
Ebook retails for $14.99; also available in hardcover ($30)
I read Marsha in February, not expecting to see it in the SXSW Bookstore, but it’s well worth a re-read. This biography of LGBTQ rights activist Marsha P. Johnson doesn't only cement her legacy in the publishing world, but it also puts a spotlight on Tourmaline’s writing through a compassionate, disability-first lens. Marsha doesn’t always flow in chronological order; rather, it focuses on the phases of Marsha’s life and contextualizes inconsistencies rather than glossing over them.. – AH