Meet the Tastemakers
All the Austin restaurants, chefs nominated for 2026 Tastemaker Awards
Austin's culinary scene is unstoppable, and each year we celebrate the city's top restaurant and bar talent with the annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Recently, we revealed the 2026 event dates and released a limited number of discounted tickets, and now it's time for the anticipated unveiling of our Austin nominees.
These nominees represent the very best in Austin dining right now, from casual neighborhood favorites to Michelin-worthy tasting menus.
Our panel of judges — including local culinary experts and a who's who of past Tastemaker Awards winners — have selected outstanding nominees across nine categories. They'll choose the winner for all but one award — the Best New Restaurant will be crowned by CultureMap readers in an interactive tournament this spring.
Meet the nominees below, then join us April 9 at Distribution Hall to find out who wins. You'll nosh on chef-prepared bites from a host of participating nominees, sip perfectly paired cocktails, and be in the room when the winners are revealed. First Dibs tickets are sold out, but you can still score discounted Early Bird tickets for a limited time ($65 for GA and $110 for VIP).
Now, please join us in toasting the 2026 Austin Tastemaker Awards nominees:
Restaurant of the Year
- Barley Swine
- Fonda San Miguel
- Jeffrey's
- la Barbecue
- Lao'd Bar
- Lenoir
- LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
- Odd Duck
- Tsuke Edomae
- Fukumoto
Chef of the Year
- Ben Savage, Kalimotxo
- Casey Wall, Le Calamar
- Daniela Landaverde and Rosa Landaverde, La Santa Barbacha
- Joseph Gomez, Sana Sana Taqueria
- Joseph Zoccoli, Casa Bianca
- Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ
- Laila Bazahm, Siti
- Michael Carranza, Tare
- Philip Speer, Comedor
- Tatsu Aikawa, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
Bar of the Year
- Armadillo Den
- Central Machine Works
- Elephant Room
- La Mezca
- Midnight Cowboy
- Parley
- Péché
- Powder Room
- The Dead Rabbit
- The Tiny Minotaur
Best New Restaurant
- Blue Apsara
- Bread Boat
- Churchrow Tejas BBQ
- Cousin Louie's
- Fish Shop
- Garage Pizza
- High Road DelicaTexan
- Le Calamar
- Leona Botanical Café & Bar
- Moderna Bar & Pizzeria
- Old Alley Hot Pot
- Paprika ATX
- Parish Barbecue
- Rocco's Neighborhood Joint
- Siti
- VanHorn's
Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year
- Allday Pizza
- Cuantos Tacos
- De Nada Cantina
- Discada
- Eldorado Cafe
- House of Three Gorges
- Justine's Brasserie
- Micklethwait Barbecue
- Taquería de Diez (D/10)
- Vic & Al’s
- Whip My Soul
Rising Star Chef of the Year
- Adrian Lipscombe, Muloma Heritage Center/40 Acres Project
- Ale Kuri, Este
- Brandon O'Hara, Holiday
- José Luis Vega Santiago, Nixta Taqueria
- Keith Rzepecki, Emmer and Rye Group
- Kevin Cannon, Barley Swine
- Taylor Chambers, Suerte
- Zak Drummond, Zee's Wiener System
Dessert Program of the Year
- Dolce Neve Gelato
- Fonda San Miguel
- JP'S Pancake Company
- Launderette
- Mercado Sin Nombre
- Oseyo
- Peace Bakery and Deli
- Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop
- Round Rock Donuts
- Uchi
Coffee Shop of the Year
- Ani’s Day & Night
- Barrett's Coffee
- Cabana Club
- Codependent Cocktails + Coffee
- Epoch Coffee
- Palomino Coffee
- Radio Coffee & Beer
- Terrible Love
- Texas Coffee Traders
- The Brew & Brew
Best Sandwich
- Bartlett's
- Casper Fermentables
- Choo Sando
- Home Slice Pizza
- Knuckle Sandwich
- Little Deli & Pizzeria
- Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen
- New World Deli
- Spicy Boys
- Tucci's Southside Subs
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Garrison at Fairmont Austin, NXT LVL Event, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.