Hot Headlines
New restaurant makes a splash near Barton Springs and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a splashy new restaurant and a long-awaited link to the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then check out this guide to weekend fun.
1. Mediterranean restaurant moves into shifting spot on Barton Springs Road. The new concept opening late February at 1530 Barton Springs Rd., on the edge of Zilker Park, centers on charcoal- and wood-fired cooking, with a menu inspired by Southern European and Eastern Mediterranean dishes.
2. Austin unveils finished 3-way traffic-free bridge over Lady Bird Lake. The Butler Trail’s final link is finally here, and Austin is celebrating with a Wishbone Bridge & Unity Underpass ribbon-cutting on Saturday, February 7.
3. South Austin fixture Little Mexico says goodbye after nearly 40 years. After nearly four decades, a South Austin fixture is preparing to say goodbye.
The exterior of Little Mexico on South First Street near Oltorf. Photo via Little Mexico Restaurant/Facebook
4. Austin businesses join national shutdown protesting ICE. On January 30, Austin businesses joined a National Shutdown protesting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as ICE.
5. Austin's food forest says pipeline will disrupt free foraging. Construction continues to ramp up on the I-35 Capital Express Central project through downtown and Central Austin, but with that comes challenges for nearby businesses and community organizations.