Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
All the city’s a stage and this roundup of entertaining moments is proof. Experience Broadway productions like Fiddler On The Roof or The Sound of Music or enjoy live improv comedy from the cast of Napoleon Dynamite and unscripted compositions by the Austin Unconducted orchestra. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, February 5
Austin Central Library presents "Holding Spaces" opening reception
Local Black entrepreneurs are celebrated at this special Austin Central Library showcase. The “Holding Spaces” project features portraits and stories of Austinites behind institutions including Black Pearl Books, Kicking It ATX, Shag Noir, Riches Art Gallery, and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to mingle with the exhibition photographer, Steven Hatchett. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Opera presents Fiddler On The Roof
The award-winning musical Fiddler On The Roof comes to the Long Center for the Performing Arts stage. Audiences will follow main character Tevye as his faith is challenged through difficult times and inner and outer struggles. This musical features iconic songs like “Sunrise, Sunset,” Miracle of Miracles,” If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker.” The production will be sung in English and accompanied by projected English subtitles. Shows are scheduled through February 8.
Broadway in Austin presents The Sound of Music
The iconic Broadway musical The Sound of Music comes to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall for one weekend only. Audiences can sing along to famous songs like “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” while following the von Trapp family and their governess Maria through life in 1930s Europe. Tickets for all shows are available now. Performances are scheduled through February 8.
Friday, February 6
Napoleon Dynamite Live!: 20th Anniversary Celebration
Cult classic film Napoleon Dynamite celebrates the 20th anniversary of its cinematic debut at the Paramount Theatre. Guests will enjoy a full screening of the movie followed by a live Q&A and interactive show featuring cast members Jon Heder, Jon Gries, and Efren Ramirez. Fans can also experience an exclusive cast meet-and-greet with the purchase of a VIP ticket.
ArtUs Co presents Here & Now opening reception
ArtUs Co begins their 2026 programming with the debut of their open-themed group exhibit. Here & Now features works by artists including Amber Buck, Courtney Brewer, Dante Dipasquale, Denia Woods, Ethan Hernandez, Lori Wallace, Sushmitha Dinkashi, Tatiana Dolfine, Thira Rose, and Zari Etemadi. Reception highlights include live music by Chappie Funk and cocktails by Goodnight Loving Vodka. Following opening weekend, the exhibition will remain on display through March 20. Reception admission is free and open to the public.
KMFA Offbeat Series presents A Soundpainting Collaboration with Austin Unconducted & Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre
KMFA Classical 89.5 hosts two back-to-back evenings of real-time composition featuring Austin Unconducted and Soundpainter Andrea Ariel. The show will feature Ariel and nine musicians from Austin Unconducted’s string orchestra creating original works spontaneously with the help of audience participation, gestures, movement, and deep listening. Tickets for both shows are available now.
Sunday, February 8
The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour
Artistry and athleticism come to the court at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The legendary Harlem Globetrotters grace the paint against their longtime rivals the Washington Generals as part of their 100 Year Tour. Fans can expect slam dunks, unique tricks, and masterful basketball skills that have made the Globetrotters a household name for decades. Get more information on Ticketmaster.