Hot Headlines
Austin high school declared one of America's best and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week features A-plus rankings for an Austin high school and several universities. Plus, an organic grocery store will close its doors, and one Austin suburb is booming. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head here for some weekend fun.
1. Austin high school ranks among America's best in 2025, per U.S. News. A prestigious Austin high school is living up to its reputation for top-tier education after being ranked among the best high schools in the country.
2. This Austin suburb has the 4th most moved-to U.S. ZIP code of 2025. A new study has revealed one booming Austin neighbor has attracted the fourth-highest number of new residents of any studied U.S. city in 2025.
3. Natural grocery store to close Austin location after store-wide sale. One of Austin's grocery stores has reached the end of its natural life. Natural Grocers is closing its North Austin location on October 2.
Natural Grocers will close one area location. Natural Grocers/Facebook
4. 3 Austin-area universities excel on 2026 list of best U.S. colleges. Three top-tier universities around Austin have just been inducted into a new "hall of fame" list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2026.
5. Texas DPS rolls out new driver license and ID card designs. Texans have a new ID design to get used to. The Texas Department of Public Safety launched its new driver license and identification card designs this week.