Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Shopping experiences, a backyard barbecue, and an abundance of live music are on the agenda. Explore fashion brands at discounted prices with a visit to Le Garage Sale, or celebrate the new semester at Old Gregg Brewing Co. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, August 21
KMFA Classical 89.5 presents 5th Annual Austin Arts Mixer
Connect with art enthusiasts and learn about upcoming performances and programming at KMFA Classical 89.5. Visitors can meet local arts organization representatives, discover ways to join the community, and get exclusive event details for the new season. Alfred’s Catering will provide complimentary bites. Free beverages from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Milam & Greene Whiskey, WildGins Co., and other spirits will be served.
Friday, August 22
Austin Gamblers presents PBR Gambler Days
Austin's professional bull riding team competes at the Moody Center. The three-day event will feature riders in a team-formatted competition with musical performances by Reckless Kelly, Band Reeves, Brandi Cyrus, and VAVO. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, August 23
Le Garage Sale
Austin’s iconic garage sale is back for another season of fabulous finds and luxury brands at major discounts. Shoppers to the two-day event happening at Palmer Events Center can expect to browse more than 160 boutiques, brands, and designers offering a wide variety of products and wardrobe essentials. Some of this year’s participants include Estilo, Anderson Parker, Ugg, Wood & Rose, Good Co., and more. Check out the sale's most anticipated new brands in our editorial spotlight. Additional highlights include live DJ sets and giveaways. For more details, go to Eventbrite.
Old Gregg Brewing Co. presents Back to School Backyard BBQ
Kickoff the school year at North Austin brewery Old Gregg with cold pints and family-friendly entertainment. Guests can play yard games, enter into teacher raffles, browse a local artisan market, and check out the Jack Jack’s Pack puppy adoption pop-up. Beer specials, featured cocktails, and ribs from Interstellar BBQ will be available. Admission is free.
Sunday, August 24
Hotel Viata presents Pup Fest
Two- and four-legged guests are invited to Hotel Viata for a day of dog appreciation and play. Activities include doggy pampering stations, on-site adoptions, gourmet snacks, local pet vendors, live music, and more. Pet parents can also take home a complimentary Viata Puppy Treat for the ultimate doggy bag. Admission is free and open to the public.
Erykah Badu presents Abi and Alan featuring The Alchemist
Neo Soul music artist Eykah Badu performs live in concert alongside producer The Alchemist at Austin City Limits Live. The artists come to Austin for a joint show blending Badu’s discography and The Alchemist’s creative hip-hop beats. Tickets are available now.