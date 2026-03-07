Hot Headlines
Austin's best neighborhood restaurants lead our 5 most popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week highlights the city's best neighborhood dining, a stunning estate for sale, and more. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. These 11 top neighborhood restaurants reveal the heart of Austin. These are spots where locals hang out and you can walk in and feel right at home — no reservation needed.
2. Austin spot makes Texas Monthly's best new restaurants of 2026 list. Only one Austin restaurant appears on the coveted annual list from Texas Monthly.
3. Lone Star Beer hosts country music, food, and market pop-up in Austin. Lone Star Roadhouse will take over East End Ballroom from March 13-15 with live music, a vendor market, and, of course, beer.
Austin band Silverada will play at Lone Star Roadhouse on Saturday, March 14. Photo by Eric Cain
4. Westlake estate with lazy river lists for the first time at $14.9M. A three-acre gated estate in Westlake near Barton Creek Mall has hit the market for the first time ever, priced at $14.9 million.
5. Popular health food restaurant The Well to open Bouldin Creek location. Austin loves a health-conscious restaurant, and The Well's fourth location is proof.