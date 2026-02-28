Hot Headlines
H-E-B reveals Hancock Center renovations and more top Austin stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a major H-E-B makeover and the big reveal of our Tastemaker Awards nominees. Plus, the best places to retire in Central Texas. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to weekend fun.
1. H-E-B cuts ribbon on expanded Hancock Center store after renovation. After three years of construction, H-E-B cut the ribbon on its expanded Hancock Center store, unveiling a bigger location designed to offer more.
2. 4 Central Texas cities rank as best places to retire in 2026. Texas retirees on the hunt for the right place to settle down and enjoy their blissful retirement years can find their haven in four Central Texas cities in 2026.
3. All the Austin restaurants, chefs nominated for 2026 Tastemaker Awards. The 2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker nominees represent the very best in Austin dining right now, from casual neighborhood favorites to Michelin-worthy tasting menus.
Our wildcard category this year will crown Best Sandwich. austin.culturemap.com
4. Austin's CapMetro explains new rules for paying bus fare in 2026. Austinites hopping on the bus beginning June 1 may have a different experience paying for their fare.
5. First Sprouts Farmers Market in Bastrop takes root soon. A new grocery store is making its Bastrop debut. Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its first store in town on Friday, March 6.