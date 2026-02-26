Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Clear your schedules. Live music and motorsports are on the horizon. Experience high-speed NASCAR entertainment at the Circuit of the Americas or enjoy concerts by artists like Eric Church and Nine Inch Nails. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, February 26
Comedy Mothership presents Theo Von
Comedian and internet personality Theo Von performs back-to-back shows at Comedy Mothership. Von is best known for his outlandish commentary as the host of his podcasts This Past Weekend and King and the Sting. His new comedy special Regular People, is now streaming on Netflix. Tickets are available now.
DropShot LLC & Women’s Tennis Association present ATX Open
Austin’s premier professional tennis tournament continues its final days of play at Westwood Country Club. Fans can enjoy world-class women’s tennis matches as part of the U.S. 2026 tour calendar. The competition event will feature players including reigning champion Jessica Pegula, University of Texas alum Peyton Stearns, Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanović, and American star Iva Jovic. ATX Open matches are schedule through March 1. Tickets are available now.
State Theatre presents Vivian Tu: Well Endowed
Mogul and author Vivian Tu comes to the State Theatre in support of her new book, Well Endowed. Following the success of her first bestseller, Rich AF, Tu will share financial tips, leadership insights, and more with a live audience. Select tickets include premium seat options and a signed copy. Fans can also purchase Tu’s new book on-site.
Friday, February 27
NASCAR at COTA
High-octane racing speeds into the Circuit of the Americas for the NASCAR Cup Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. Fans can experience practice and qualifying sessions, NASCAR driver appearances, activities, and more. Additional highlights include live music performances, a fan zone, and exclusive merch. Day passes and weekend ticket packages are available now.
East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents Surf By Surf East
Surf By Surf East is back for a weekend of surf culture celebration at Drinks Backyard. Highlights of the three-day event include live music from surf rock bands, a vendor market, and more. All ages are welcome until 8 pm when the event becomes adults-only. Get more information on Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 28
Moody Center presents Eric Church in concert
Country music star Eric Church performs live at Moody Center. The “Drink in My Hand’ artist comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. Church is best known for his trademark aviator sunglasses, powerful vocals, and relatable songs about living life to its fullest. Get seating information on Ticketmaster.
Sunday, March 1
Moody Center presents Nine Inch Nails in concert
Nine Inch Nails perform live at Moody Center as part of their Peel It Back tour. The rock band has released 14 albums in their career. Most recently, they released the soundtrack for TRON: Ares in 2025. Nine Inch Nails are also known for top hits such as “Closer,” “The Hand That Feeds,” and “Wish.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.