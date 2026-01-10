Hot Headlines
Austin fusion restaurant makes a temporary move and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week is full of restaurant moves, including several high-profile closures. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Austin's Mexican ramen spot starts residency with Chinese-American 'dive.' Unique fusion spot Ramen Del Barrio is briefly closed as it moves from one location to the next. However, according to a late December Instagram post, guests can still pick up lunch during a "down time" residency on Airport Boulevard.
2. Cupcake pioneer Sprinkles shutters all stores, including one in Austin. A nationwide cupcake bakery has shuttered all of its locations, including in Austin.
3. Workers at 3 Austin restaurants say owner has ghosted them without pay. Employees at three Austin restaurants claim they were not paid ahead of the holiday season. Workers employed by the Flavor Hospitality Group, which operates Gusto Italian Kitchen, Gina’s on Congress, and Gracia Mediterranean, said they hadn't heard from the company’s owner in more than a week.
4. 15-year steakhouse closes as another finds footing in Austin food news. Austin's restaurant scene is jumping into 2026 with new restaurants saying hello and longtime restaurants saying goodbye.
5. Iconic Austin Italian restaurant Vespaio closing after nearly 30 years. Italian icon Vespaio has confirmed it will close for good February 28, taking Oaxacan sister restaurant Chapulín Cantina with it.