News You Can Eat
15-year steakhouse closes as another finds footing in Austin food news
Austin's food scene is gearing up again after a standard Christmas and New Year's lull — although a few recent openings kept foodies engaged anyway. We're jumping into 2026 with two feet, Jordanian food, and barbecue, but we're also leaving behind some established restaurants that are closing.
Openings and closings
After 15 years, Vince Young Steakhouse is closing January 24. Although it bore the football star's name, it was operated by husband-and-wife duo Phil and Laura Brown. Although they did not provide a firm reason for the closure, a release alluded to business struggles and high costs for "independent, single-location restaurants." The Browns expressed gratitude for their team and guests, and Young himself pitched in some words: “I’m incredibly proud that my name was part of a downtown Austin staple, run by some of my best friends, in a city that means so much to me. ... This isn’t goodbye to Austin; it’s a thank you.” The entire statement is available on the restaurant's home page.
A new food truck called 7beebz Korner Jordan Grill opened about a month ago at 2324 E Cesar Chavez St. The new business has next to no online presence, but Austinites have started taking notice and chronicling their meals via Google Maps and Reddit. Although the name promises Jordanian food, the kitchen invokes "Middle Eastern food" in general. Expect shish tawook (chicken), beef kofta, arayes, falafel, sides (like fattoush and tabbouleh), and sauces. The business also offers catering with a slightly different menu.
Garbo's, a local concept specializing in Maine-style lobster rolls, is closing its Dripping Springs location (136 Drifting Wind Run, Ste. 101) while its two Austin restaurants stay intact. A social media message states that the last day of service will be January 25. The post does not disclose what led to the closure.
ICYMI: The food news column was on pause as events and updates slowed, but some restaurants saw winter as a good time to get a gentle start. We covered a lot of openings since mid-December, so we'll list them quickly here and you can read more at the links.
Sadly, we also had a handful of closures.
Other news and notes
Things are looking up for Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue two days after the business posted an appeal to customers: stop by, or the business may close. Fans of the business heeded the call, and Brotherton's sold out two days in a row, January 7 and 8. Presumably, two days is not enough to bring the business back from "the brink," but fans have proved there are enough of them to keep things going for now.
New chophouse VanHorn's has been open since November, and it's now adding lunch from 11 am to 2 pm on weekdays. Some menu items, such as the signature burger, cross over from dinner, while new additions include sandwiches (with jumbo lump crab cakes, a club variety, and a crispy chicken Caesar) and ham & cheese crepes.