Although Austin's food scene is always expanding, not every meal constitutes "news." Try as we might to work our favorite dishes into occasional listicles, there's no replacement for our annual favorite meals list — our sincere recommendations based on nothing other than personal taste and a lot of dining out over the past 12 months.
This year, life really blended together, but some notable meals helped break things up: an exciting opening, a cozy catch-up over apps, and a surprising flavor combo all helped differentiate our largely seasonless Texas existence. If it's going to be summer all the time, we might as well enjoy a frozen cocktail.
In no particular order, here are the meals and snacks we thought most about in 2025.
Everyday omakase: Tancho Sushi
Celebrating my birthday with sushi has become a tradition in recent years, and this year Tancho Sushi was my destination. The Grand Omakase, which offers a three-piece tuna flight and two more hand rolls in comparison to its regular Omakase menu, was the highlight of my night. My husband and I never waited long in between courses, and each dish was simple, fresh, and flavorful. We're not alone in our admiration. Tancho has had some big wins this year: It was voted 2025’s Best New Restaurant in our annual Tastemaker Awards, and it recently opened a second location in North Austin in November. – Amber Heckler, network writer
Worth the hype: Leona
As much as I’d love to offer a more subversive pick, new hotspot Leona is worth South Austinites’ obsession, no matter how punishing it makes the parking lot. The food is good; diners can order off expanded menus from both Dee Dee and Veracruz All Natural (try the new steak torta). But the main reasons to make the trip are the beautifully landscaped property and fantastic specialty drinks by bar director Caer Maiko Ferguson. Every sip I tried was delicately balanced, from the sweet Thai tea with a surprising depth, to the refreshing gin and tonic, to the earthy frozen horchata — get this latter drink for dessert, if it calls to you. — BC
Where to become a fan of oysters: Shore Raw Bar & Grill
As much as I love sushi and raw fish, I have never been an oyster person — at least, not until this year when my husband and I visited Shore Raw Bar & Grill. I was officially converted after trying the wood grilled oysters topped with chorizo-lime butter and cilantro. I make sure to order them every time we visit. Other highlights of the meal included chilled blue crab fingers, tuna crudo drizzled with aji amarillo oil, crawfish etouffee, and wagyu filet mignon with jumbo gulf shrimp. The cucumber basil gimlet was the most refreshing cocktail I’m still thinking about. – AH
A gorgeous feast: Lutie’s Restaurant
The lush, plant-filled hotel restaurant Lutie’s invited some local writers to celebrate its fourth anniversary and the fifth anniversary of the property, the Commodore Perry Estate, in May. The impressive 10-course menu showed off everything from veggie fritters, to barbecue lobster, to South Texas antelope, and nailed all of it. My favorite dishes were the fluffy bread (so spongy it was almost like mochi) with brown cultured butter and flaky salt, the super-tender and savory wagyu ribeye with oyster mushroom bearnaise, and the creative kouign-amann ice cream with crunchy pastry pieces and caramel, which I couldn’t stop thinking about the next day. We were treated well at the special dinner, but anyone who visits can order all the same things. — BC
Elevated Texas dining: Whiskey Ridge
This Driftwood restaurant from the owners of Cover 3 knows how to make Southern comfort food just right. Whiskey Ridge’s delectable deviled eggs topped with fried oysters were a fantastic starter, followed by the six-hour braised beef short rib. Served over a bed of perfectly-cooked jalapeño cheese grits, it had a deeply rich flavor accentuated by a guajillo molasses glaze. The seasonal Texas Wildflower cocktail, which featured Desert Door Pollinator Sotol, made for a perfect combination of sweet and smoky flavors to pair with the meal. – AHi
Homey, but elevated Cajun: Vic and Al’s
As I approached the front of the short line entering Vic and Al’s, I was frantically searching my mind for how I knew the worker standing at the door. At least, I thought he must know me, because the reception was so enthusiastic: a high five and “Hey, it’s great to see you!” No, he was simply thrilled to welcome new diners to the chic Cajun counter-service restaurant. I followed the cashier’s advice and ordered the jambalaya, which must be the richest rice dish in Austin, with fat, perfectly grilled shrimp, a buttery sauce, and bright dill and parsley as a garnish. By the time I determined they had no idea who I was, they’d also thrown in a mini mocktail. — BC
Casual Italian: Cousin Louie’s
Cousin Louie’s brought a welcoming atmosphere (and an abundance of family recipes) to the Belterra Village Shopping Center earlier in 2025, offering an extensive selection of wines, delightful spritzes, handmade pastas, and satisfying tiramisu. The most impressive dish I’ve tried across multiple visits was the in-house dry-aged New York strip steak, crusted with Parmesan cheese and served alongside roasted potatoes and Calabrian chili green beans. The steak was an unexpected item on an otherwise traditional Italian menu that exceeded my expectations. As for pasta, I’ve enjoyed the pillowy gnocchi alla vodka and creamy truffle agnolotti. – AH
Memorable desserts: Uchi
Uchi never disappoints, but the clear stars of the meal are consistently the luxe, layered desserts by pastry chef Ariana Quant. Two very different desserts captured my heart this year. Dressing up the coconut tapioca, an orb of delicate lychee sorbet sits like an island immersed in a salty coconut foam with crunchy hazelnut. Hiding underneath are little pops of brightness from pickled blueberries, ready for fun, fruity excavation. On the more stately, seasonal side (and thus no longer on the menu), a pistachio crème anglaise soaked into a firm sponge cake, with tart raspberry, lemon custard, and a whipped mascarpone topping. If it comes back, that's reason enough to stop by. — BC
Happy hour deals: La Popular
In our last annual dining list, I mentioned how much I love family-style dining, and La Popular’s happy hour enabled another shared feast among friends. We devoured several generously sized tacos, and I separately tried a tempura fried mahi mahi taco that reminded me of the fried fish tacos I ate while on vacation in Mexico earlier this year. We also shared a sampler that featured four different salsas at increasing spice levels, and my favorite was the salsa toreado: roasted serrano peppers, soy sauce, sesame oil, and orange juice. – AH
An exciting future: Moderna Bar & Pizzeria
As an East Coast transplant from an Italian-American family, there’s one thing I miss most, and that’s homey Italian food. Don’t let the sleek dining room and fancy plating fool you; Moderna is plating up nonna-quality meatballs and some of the best thin-crust pizza in the city. (I’d say nothing can beat it on pure quality, but I have different favorites for different occasions.) In Austin, it sometimes feels like there’s a clever culinary twist on everything, yet Chef Leo Spizzirri came here to respect the sanctity of a typical bistro menu. This restaurant is only a few weeks old, so I can’t wait to systematically work through the whole thing. Hark. Eggplant parm beckons. — BC