Developers could demolish downtown Austin saloon and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes openings, closings, and a plan for downtown demolition. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head here to plan the rest of your long weekend.
1. Developers plan to demolish Shiner's Saloon in downtown Austin. A piece of downtown Austin's past could soon be removed. Developers are asking to demolish the longtime home of Shiner's Saloon.
2. Popular Thai trailer Kiin Di reopens in South Lamar brick-and-mortar. After four years as a cult-favorite food truck parked outside Corner Bar, the women-owned Thai concept Kiin Di has opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.
3. New York dim sum restaurant closes Austin location after 2 years. A small part of the New York culinary scene's influence on Austin has been undone with the closure of RedFarm, a Chinese dim sum restaurant from Manhattan. A representative for the restaurant confirms that the business' last day was January 4.
4. Local Roman pizzeria to expand to North Austin shopping center. Family-owned Baldinucci Pizza Romana, with one location is Westlake Hills, has announced an expansion to the buzzy Domain Northside district.
Baldinucci's rectangular slices stand out in Austin's pizza scene. Photo by Jane Yun
5. New apartment hotel brings earthy suites to Austin's Rainey Street. A new hotel has landed in a busy part of downtown Austin. Real estate developer Method Co. has opened Roost Rainey at Paseo, a 48-story mixed-use building.