Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Explore new corners of the city at various grand openings and rare happenings that are local-approved. Stay committed to your wellness resolutions at Integral Pilates' grand opening week, or enjoy a fresh cup of Black Sheep Coffee at its new shop in the 512. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, January 15
Hyde Park Theatre presents FronteraFest
Offbeat fringe theater event FronteraFest is back for another year of creative expression at Hyde Park Theatre. The multiday festival includes a new bill of plays that are 25 minutes long or less, spanning formats like monologues, comedy improv, and avant-garde dance. FronteraFest programming will also feature a day of site-based work performed in local homes and other unorthodox venues. Get more information on the festival website.
Integral Pilates Grand Opening Week
Austin’s newest Pilates studio opens its doors and welcomes guests with daily activations and goodies as part of its grand opening celebration. Opening week pop-ups include complimentary wellness shots from Juicy Roots, craft drinks from Matcha Boys, free mini red light therapy sessions, and more. The week’s activities will also feature an appearance by sober influencer Tricia Lewis and a free sound bath experience led by Gwen Fenzel. Grand opening week activities are scheduled through January 18.
Moontower Comedy presents Rory Scovel: Know Your Enemy Tour
Comedian and actor Rory Scovel performs live at The Paramount Theatre. His most recent work includes the 2024 HBO Max comedy special Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex, and a Few Things in Between and the Apple TV+ series PHYSICAL. Tickets are available now.
Friday, January 16
ACL Live presents Colter Wall and Friends in concert
Country music artist Colter Wall plays at Austin City Limits Live for two back-to-back nights. He comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, Memories and Empties. The Canadian singer is best known for his gritty vocals and storytelling in top songs such as “Sleeping on the Blacktop” and “Cowpoke.” Wall will be joined by special guest performer Hayden Redwine. Tickets for both shows are available.
Saturday, January 17
Black Sheep Coffee Sips & Beats Grand Opening
International coffee brand Black Sheep Coffee celebrates the opening of its first Austin locale with a day of special offers, caffeinated sips, and live entertainment. Guests can stop by between 11 am and 2 pm for half-price lattes and matcha drinks, plus complimentary tastings of menu items. The event will also feature a live vinyl set by DJ Foxxy Brown. Following opening weekend, Black Sheep Coffee will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 am to 8 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 am to 9 pm.
Sunday, January 18
The Roosevelt Room's Master Class Series - Tequila
Craft cocktail bar the Roosevelt Room invites aspiring mixologists to discover the complexities of tequila at its monthly master class. This exclusive session will feature a menu of two tequila-based cocktails and curated bites to help highlight the many nuances of the unique spirit. Attendees will also enjoy a nosing and tasting educational component from a spirits expert. Get more details on Eventbrite.
The Long Center for the Performing Arts presents Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in concert
Musician Herb Alpert brings a new version of his band, the Tijuana Brass, to the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The iconic group comes to Austin as part of their first tour in more than three decades. Fans can expect a setlist of songs from their hit album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, and more chart-topping tunes from their longstanding career. A limited number of tickets are available.