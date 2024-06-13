push to start
Electric vehicle maker Rivian parks in first Austin retail space
Austin, for better or worse, is something of a Tesla town. But one of its smaller rivals – electric vehicle maker Rivian – is making a big push into Tesla territory, with an event-filled opening of its three-story South Congress showroom.
Visitors to Rivian’s 10,000-square-foot site can expect to view Rivian’s R1S SUV and R1T truck, do test drives on site, and access EV charging. The California-based company also touted the showroom’s rooftop patio, direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail, and the fact that it’s both kid- and dog-friendly.
The interior offers an unexpectedly cozy hangout.Photo courtesy of Rivian
“Car buying can be a stressful decision for some,” says Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of experiential marketing and community engagement. "We want you to come hang out.”
Starting Saturday, June 15, there’ll be plenty of ways to hang out at the flagship space. As part of its launch, Rivian plans to host a pop-up market, free workout class, a rooftop concert series, or a Father’s Day woodworking workshop.
This splashy opening week was three years in the making. Rivian signed a deed on the Austin space in October 2021, about a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he was moving the company’s headquarters to Austin. At the time, Rivian was seen as a potential major competitor to Tesla, especially given its contract to produce thousands of electric delivery trucks for Amazon.
This space has been long in the making.Photo courtesy of Rivian
Rivian hasn’t sold as many vehicles as anticipated, however. Over the last three years has suffered layoffs and falling stock prices, along with industry-wide challenges including concerns about environmental concerns and human rights violations in mining for battery components.
Nationally, demand for EVs has faltered in recent months. Though electric cars are becoming less costly, their average price of $55,242 still runs about $10,000 more than the average gas-powered vehicle, according to April 2024 estimates from Kelley Blue Book. (Rivian’s R1S and R1T start at $75,900 and $69,900, respectively, though the company has said it will offer lower-priced models by 2026.)
But the EV industry still has a lot going for it. As part of its plans to combat climate change, the Biden administration is promoting electric car purchases through a combination of tax credits and stricter fuel mileage standards; It’s aiming for half of new car sales to be electric by 2030. Even accounting for pollution created through EV charging or battery manufacturing, over their “vehicle lifetime,” EVs emissions are still lower than gas-powered cars, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
For EV-interested Austinites, Rivian is one of dozens of options. As one starting point, Austin Energy offers a host of information for prospective EV buyers, including a map of charging stations throughout the city, a list of “partner” EV dealers, a list of tax incentives, and more.
People are still learning to navigate the relatively niche market of electric vehicles.Photo courtesy of Rivian
“What we know today is that auto owners and car owners need more choice, and they need more EV choice,” says Caravano. “So, we're excited to see every single EV automaker find their way to success because the more people driving electric vehicles, the better it is for the planet.”
The new Rivian retail store is located at 208 S. Congress Ave. Operating hours are 10 am to 7 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 am to 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays. More information, including event details and product specifications, is available at rivian.com.