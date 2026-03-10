Navigate SXSW
Austin road closures and more transportation tips during SXSW 2026
Traffic is about to get even more hectic, with South by Southwest (SXSW) kicking off this week. It's important to know which streets will be closed and the smartest ways to get around Austin with as little disruption as possible.
The festival runs from Thursday, March 12, through Wednesday, March 18, and will bring heavy congestion to Downtown Austin. This year also marks the first SXSW without the Austin Convention Center as the festival’s main hub. The center is under renovation and isn’t expected to reopen until early 2029.
Events will instead be spread across multiple downtown venues, changing how attendees navigate the festival.
Here’s a guide to help you get around Austin during SXSW 2026, whether you're attending the fest or avoiding it:
Street closures in Downtown Austin during SXSW:
- Red River Street from East Fifth to East 10th streets will be closed from 8 am March 12 to 3 am March 19.
- Sixth Street from Brazos Street to Interstate 35 will be closed from 7 pm March 12 to 3 am March 19.
- Congress Avenue from West 10th to East Seventh streets will be closed from 6 am March 10 to 11 am March 19.
- West Ninth Street near Congress Avenue and Colorado and Brazos streets will be closed from 12:01 am March 13 to noon March 15.
Congress Avenue from Seventh to 10th streets and East Ninth Street from Colorado to Brazos streets is scheduled to reopen March 20.
Closures are subject to change. Check out the city’s website for the most up-to-date information.
You can also view the city’s interactive SXSW mobility guide.
Parking during SXSW
Parking is already difficult downtown, and it'll be even harder during SXSW. Here are some paid parking options if you decide to park near the events.
In most cases, using a rideshare option might be easier.
How to navigate Downtown Austin during SXSW
- SXSW Shuttle
- For official registrants, SXSW will operate a free shuttle that will run around the festival's venues. The stops include the Zach Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Moody Amphitheater, Hotel Vegas and many more. For a full list of the shuttle's stops, click here.
--
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.