tribune talks
Texas Tribune finalizes speakers for annual fall festival in Austin
The Texas Tribune has finalized its keynote speakers for its annual fall gathering. Taking place from September 5-7 in Austin, the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival will feature unforgettable conversations from today’s thought leaders and cover topics ranging from the 2024 elections, the state of democracy, border issues, and more.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, the Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide media organization aiming to promote civic engagement through its online publication and public events. The fall festival is its signature event, bringing together journalists, politicians, and activists from across the country every year.
Featuring panel discussions, engaging interviews, and curated programming from the award-winning journalists at the Tribune, the festival celebrates ideas around politics and public policy, from local to international issues. Tickets ($269 general admission, plus deep discounts for students and educators) for the festival are available now.
Highlights from the first round of confirmed speakers for this year’s fest include former White House Deputy Chief Karl Rove; former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas); 2024 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Colin Allred (D-Dallas); former U.S National Security Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton; editor-at-large for The 19th Errin Haines; and former Governor of Texas Rick Perry.
Highlights from the second round include The Atlantic staff writer Tim Alberta; political strategist, philanthropist, and author Luis Miranda; San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; and President and CEO of the Bipartisan Policy Center and Former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings.
Finally, the last round of speakers includes Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives, D-California, Nancy Pelosi; MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriterLyle Lovett.
Also on the list of confirmed speakers are the following:
- Catherine Flowers, Environmental and Climate Justice Activist
- Sylvia Garcia, U.S. Representative, D-Houston
- José Garza, Travis County District Attorney
- Tony Gonzales, U.S. Representative, R-San Antonio
- Céline Gounder, Sr Fellow and Editor-at-Large, Public Health, Kaiser Health News; Medical Contributor, CBS News
- Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge
- Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative, D-California
- Adam Kinzinger, Former U.S. Representative, R-Illinois; CNN Political Commentator
- Melissa Murray, Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
- Jennifer Palmieri, Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair; Former White House Communications Director
- Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth
- Tom Steyer, Co-founder, Galvanize Climate Solutions
- Kara Swisher, Editor-at-Large, New York Media
- John Arnold, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, Arnold Ventures
- Katie Benner, Reporter, The New York Times
- Dan Crenshaw, U.S. Representative, R-Houston
- Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Representative, D-Dallas
- Susan Glasser, Staff Writer, The New Yorker
- Maria Teresa Kumar, President and CEO, Voto Latino
- Sarah Longwell, Publisher, The Bulwark
- J. Michael Luttig, Former Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit
- Mike Madrid, Republican Political Consultant; Co-Founder, The Lincoln Project
- William McRaven, Retired U.S. Navy Admiral; Former Commander, United States Special Operations Command
- Tim Miller, Writer At Large, The Bulwark
- Ernest Moniz, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer, The Nuclear Threat Initiative; Former U.S. Secretary of Energy
- Tom Oliverson, Texas State Representative, R-Cypress
- Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, President, NextGen America
- Ali Vitali, Capitol Hill Correspondent, NBC News and MSNBC
- Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President and CEO, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
A full list of speakers can be found on the Tribune website. Attendees who make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more to the organization will receive a registration discount as well as access to members-only sessions during the festival and Tribune member benefits year-round.