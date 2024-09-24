go longhorns
UT Austin named a top university in U.S. News' new rankings for 2025
The University of Texas at Austin has come out on top as one of the best universities in the nation for 2025, according to U.S. News and World Report's just-released list of the Best Colleges for 2025.
The home of the Longhorns claimed No. 2 in Texas, and ranked No. 30 nationally in a two-spot improvement from last year's ranking. The public institution has a 96 percent first-year retention rate, and an "actual" graduation rate of 88 percent.
UT Austin costs $11,698 in tuition and fees for in-state students each year, and according to the school's profile, it has an acceptance rate of 31 percent. That rate might change in the next few years when the school raises its automatic admission threshold from the top six percent of high school students to five percent.
In April, UT Austin ranked No. 1 in U.S. News' ranking of the best graduate schools in Texas, with several graduate programs ranking among the top nationwide.
UT Austin also fared similarly in Niche'slist of top public universities, in which it ranked No. 9 nationally.
U.S. News' profile of UT Austin says the university prides itself on its overall campus culture and its well-rounded study abroad programs.
"Students can participate in more than 1,000 clubs and organizations or in the sizable UT Greek system," the profile says. "The university has several student media outlets, and its sports teams are notorious competitors in the Division I Big 12 Conference. UT also offers hundreds of study abroad programs, with the most popular destinations being Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and China."
In a glowing review of the university, one former student said UT Austin is "as good as it gets."
"A diverse and interesting city offering myriad educational and entertainment options, a university offering degrees in virtually every discipline imaginable taught by masters in their fields, world-class sports teams and student facilities, and innumerable opportunities to challenge and reward any student willing to strive," the reviewer wrote.
Ahead of UT Austin in the ranking is Rice University in Houston. The "Ivy League of the South" ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 18 nationally.
Just behind UT Austin is College Station's Texas A&M University, which placed No. 3 in the Texas rankings and No. 51 nationally.
U.S. News' top 10 best colleges in Texas in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Rice University, Houston
- No. 2 – University of Texas at Austin
- No. 3 – Texas A&M University, College Station
- No. 4 – Baylor University, Waco
- No. 5 – Southern Methodist University, Dallas
- No. 6 – Texas Christian University, Fort Worth
- No. 7 – The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson
- No. 8 – University of Houston
- No. 9 – University of St. Thomas, Houston
- No. 10 – Texas Tech University, Lubbock
The full rankings can be found on usnews.com.