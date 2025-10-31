Pilates in the Dark
Pilates studio with nightclub vibes opens first Texas location in Austin
An international studio called Vaura Pilates is making its Texas debut. It'll open in Austin's Mueller neighborhood at 2023 Aldrich St. on Saturday, November 8. This is only the second U.S. location in total; the other is in New York City.
Vaura, which originated in Australia, says in a press release that it's "redefining reformer Pilates through athletic training and sensory immersion." It aims for a full-body workout in 50-minute sessions, with a club-like ambiance that is trendy for people who prefer a dance studio to a bright gym. Whether the mirrors on the ceiling are a distraction or a helpful alignment tool may vary.
The workouts focus on strength, flexibility, and high-intensity training, sometimes at once and sometimes in isolation, depending on the class.
For instance, the "total" class offers a bit of everything including endurance, but there are also self-explanatory "stretch" and "circuit" classes. The "fusion" class uses both the reformer and the floor, and the "nurture" class is a bit gentler, specifically for people who are or were recently pregnant, or anyone else who is returning to exercise.
Online reviewers tend to agree that Vaura classes are challenging, and some say that the instructors only give a small amount of guidance because of large class sizes.
The studio network also has an online streaming service called Vive Stream that leads more than 500 workouts both on and off the reformer. Viewers can tune in for $10 a month, and Vaura members can stream for free.
According to a press release, Vaura is undergoing a "rapid U.S. expansion in 2025 and beyond." It briefly lists some markets where there are "franchise opportunities," but so far none appear to be planned elsewhere in Texas.
Right now there's only one membership option at the Mueller location. Called the pre-sale intro offer, it includes five classes that need to be used within 30 days of the first booking for $89. Memberships in New York range from $142.50 for four classes a month to $418 for an unlimited membership.