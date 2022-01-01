Texas zooms toward population milestone in 2022, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. And to read our most popular stories of 2021, head here.

1. Texas population is barreling toward eye-popping milestone in 2022. Get ready for even more traffic as Texas closes in on a population of 30 million residents.

2. 5 things to know in Austin food: Funky Tex-Mex chain heats up suburb. In this food news roundup, Chuy’s heads to New Braunfels, while Hopdoddy hops into Kyle.

3. Top Austin real estate stories of 2021: Soaring prices, booming ’burbs. There may not have been a hotter topic in Austin in 2021 than real estate. We look back at the hottest headlines in a red-hot market.

4. Acclaimed chef duo cooks up 2 exciting new restaurants for Austin area. They’ll bring their successful pasta concept to town and roll out a new sushi experience in the Hill Country.

5. Apple’s return-to-office delay may affect opening of Austin campus. Rising pandemic concerns could push the opening of Apple’s anticipated Austin campus.