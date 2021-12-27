Austin’s hottest real estate stories of 2021 reveal soaring prices and booming ’burbs

Editor’s note: As 2021 comes to a close, we look back at the biggest headlines of the year, starting with one of Austin’s hottest topics: real estate. Our top 10 real estate stories of 2021 paint the picture of an increasingly competitive — and innovative — market, with soaring prices, tiny homes, suburban growth, and even reality TV stars making an appearance.

1. Austin surprisingly not the favorite Texas city for new residents during the pandemic. A February report from Redfin said it actually wasn’t Austin, but Dallas, that was pulling the most newcomers into Texas.

2. New South Austin community unlocks doors to tiny homes for $1,500 a month. Tiny-home living comes with a smaller price tag thanks to these South Austin rentals.

3. 6 affordable Austin neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers in 2021. In Austin’s crazy real estate market, a first-time buyer needs a trusted guide. The majority of these neighborhoods are inside the city limits, blending Austin’s coveted way of life with a good return on investment.

4. Austin housing market shatters records as median price nears $500,000. In March, the city’s median home price nearing the $500,000 mark for the first time was big news. By June, that figure had skyrocketed to $575,000.

5. New $3 billion project in Austin’s ‘second downtown’ officially underway. Austin’s “second downtown” will get a whole lot bigger following the recent groundbreaking of Uptown ATX near The Domain.

6. Impeccable lakefront Austin home sells for highest price in history. Agents from Engel & Völkers said the estate, previously listed at $38.9 million, fetched the highest price ever for a residential property in Austin.

7. Burgeoning Austin suburb named one of the best places to move in 2021. One thing is for sure, Austin suburbs were having a moment in 2021, and that includes Leander, which was deemed one of the top 10 places to move in the U.S.

8. Luxury real estate firm moves into Austin with stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing. In April, it was announced that the three reality TV stars would be coming to Texas as part of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s expansion in the Lone Star State.

9. Fast-growing Austin suburb ropes new development with 1,600 homes. The new master-planned community will take root in Liberty Hill, where the population is booming.

10. Developers laying first bricks for 138-acre ‘urban village’ in Austin suburb. There will be restaurants, retail, and new homes, but also acres of parks and trails for a “balanced lifestyle.”