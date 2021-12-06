Fast-growing Austin suburb ropes new development with 1,600 homes

A 688-acre master-planned community is underway in the fast-growing Williamson County suburb of Liberty Hill.

The first phase of the Lariat community will feature 1,000 homes. The homebuilders are Ashton Woods, Perry Homes, and Tri Pointe Homes. Model homes will be completed late next year, and the first homes will be ready for owners in early 2023. Ultimately, Lariat will comprise about 1,600 homes.

Home prices for Lariat haven’t been set.

Highlights of the mixed-use community include:

A 7-mile trail system.

Pocket parks.

A fish-stocked pond.

A community amenity center, including a playscape and splash pads.

“The land was once a ranch with naturally sloping hills that form beautiful landscapes and create breathtaking views,” according to Austin-based RVi Planning + Landscape Architects, which is involved in Lariat.

Austin-based Randolph Texas Development is the developer of Lariat, as well as the adjacent Northgate Ranch. Lariat is along County Road 214, between State Highway 29 and the San Gabriel River.

Officials recently broke ground on the Lariat project. At the groundbreaking, Grant Rollo, vice president of Randolph Texas Development, said the developer wants the neighborhood to be a family-friendly destination.

A number of homebuilders have their sights set on Liberty Hill and the surrounding area. The population of Liberty Hill grew 277 percent from 2010 to 2020. As of April 2020, the city’s population stood at 3,646, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.