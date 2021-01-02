Exclusive 27-acre Austin estate floats onto market, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Exclusive 27-acre Austin estate near Barton Creek flows onto market. Sprawling ranches are fairly common in Texas, but not inside the Austin city limits. This massive estate near Barton Creek occupies nearly 27 acres, and comes with a Mediterranean-style abode and plenty of room (lots and lots of room) for a growing family.

2. Largest spa in Texas to debut with opulent new treatments in 2021. A beloved Houston getaway will expand and reopen early next year as the largest spa in Texas. Cheers to more pampering in 2021.

3. Texas philanthropist’s ranching empire commands $340 million list price. Want to own a piece of land about one-third the size of Rhode Island? Got a few hundred million lying around? Then this is the property for you.

4. Coworking giant adds North Austin outpost amid Texas expansion. The workplace is evolving, and the Capital City will have even more office options when a new North Austin coworking space opens in spring 2021.

5. Austin taco chain's $400 million investment torches to top of 10 most popular food stories. A top stories list on a top stories list? Meta. This year's 10 most popular bar and restaurant stories ranged from local brands making big moves to ever-popular barbecue drive-thrus.