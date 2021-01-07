Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Enjoy a variety of socially distant activities like a Harry Potter movie marathon or tune in for virtual concerts and other happenings while sheltering in place. Whatever your plan, there’s something on the agenda for everyone. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 7

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Harry Potter Movie Marathon

Experience the magic of the Harry Potter film series during a socially distanced marathon at Georgetown Palace Theatre. Guests can enjoy screenings of all eight movies over the course of three days, with a 30-minute break in between each showing. Moviegoers are invited to don their best Harry Potter costumes for a chance to win the title of best-dressed. To reserve your seats each day of screenings, go to the marathon website. In lieu of admission, donations are encouraged.

BookPeople presents Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore

BookPeople hosts author and activist Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore for an online discussion on her new book, The Freezer Door. Guests can expect an intimate and open conversation on the boundaries of gender, culture, and language lead by Sycamore and accompanying Austin author Alyssa Harad. Register to the conversation on the BookPeople website to receive a private Zoom link. This is a virtual event.

The Cathedral presents Art + Music Nights

Art + Music Nights at The Cathedral continue into 2021 in support of local women artists. Each event features showcases by Austin musicians, creatives, and artists and allows guests to discover new finds and appreciate the arts in an intimate and socially distant setting. Groove to live musical performances and shop rare art from atxGALS while you sip complimentary spirits from Dulce Vida Tequila. Seating at all events is by reservation only. Purchase your private table online at The Cathedral website.

Friday, January 8

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Ragtime Kings

The Austin Symphony Orchestra brings the sounds of Ragtime directly to your home for one night only. Concert viewers can enjoy an evening of Ragtime music made famous by innovators such as Scott Joplin and Jelly Roll Morton. This special production will also include step out features for clarinet, trombone, and trumpet soloists for a transformative evening celebrating this influential genre. Purchase tickets on The Austin Symphony website. This is a virtual event.

mau5trap presents deadmau5 Lights All Night

Famed electronic music artist and producer deadmau5 is headed to Brushy Creek Amphitheater for a special contactless concert. The outdoor experience will feature live sets in support of the artist’s latest releases: Bridged By A Lightwave with artist Keisza, and Pomegranate with The Neptunes. Seating is available for small pods only. Purchase your tickets for a table on the event website.