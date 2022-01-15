Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Surprising spot could be ‘the next Austin,’ plus more popular stories

Surprising spot could be ‘the next Austin,’ plus more popular stories

By
Fayetteville, Arkansas
It's beautiful, but is it the next Austin? Finding NWA/Instagram

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. This surprising place should be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg. A Bloomberg Opinion columnist makes the case for why this surprising destination could be the next ATX.

2. Popular South Austin neighborhood wine bar suddenly closes for good. The last glass has been poured at Winebelly, the little wine bar that charmed South Austin for close to a decade.

3. Beloved burger chain stakes its claim in Austin with 3 new locations. P. Terry’s is sizzling with plans for new local stores, including one in East Austin. 

4. Lego-inspired pop-up takes over Austin bar, a million bricks at a time. The Brick Bar will pop up in Austin for two days only in March.

5. New Austin boutique kicks it up with designer shoes and wine lounge. You can shop and sip at this new women’s boutique, now open on South First Street.

Read These Next
Troy aikman beer
Cowboys' Troy Aikman brews up beer biz in Austin, and more top stories
Downtown Austin rush hour traffic
Texas zooms toward population milestone in 2022, plus more top stories
Austin aerial skyline with bridges and Lady Bird Lake
10 hottest Austin stories of 2021 capture the soul of a changing city