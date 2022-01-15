Surprising spot could be ‘the next Austin,’ plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. This surprising place should be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg. A Bloomberg Opinion columnist makes the case for why this surprising destination could be the next ATX.

2. Popular South Austin neighborhood wine bar suddenly closes for good. The last glass has been poured at Winebelly, the little wine bar that charmed South Austin for close to a decade.

3. Beloved burger chain stakes its claim in Austin with 3 new locations. P. Terry’s is sizzling with plans for new local stores, including one in East Austin.

4. Lego-inspired pop-up takes over Austin bar, a million bricks at a time. The Brick Bar will pop up in Austin for two days only in March.

5. New Austin boutique kicks it up with designer shoes and wine lounge. You can shop and sip at this new women’s boutique, now open on South First Street.