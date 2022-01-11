Popular South Austin neighborhood wine bar suddenly closes for good

In wine, there may be truth. And sometimes that truth can be difficult to swallow. Such is the case with the news that one of Austin’s most charming neighborhood wine bars is closing for good.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 11, Winebelly, located at 519 W. Oltorf St., has closed permanently.

“Winebelly is closed,” the post reads. “We are so very grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown by this community, and yet our hearts ache that we didn’t get to tell you in person how much you meant. Thank you for so many good times. Stay tuned for wine sale info.”

The wine bar and restaurant, which has garnered a slew of national and local accolades throughout the years, particularly for its wide-ranging wine list, originally opened in 2013 and, despite being housed in a property that has seen its fair share of turnover throughout the years, gained a loyal Austin following.

Indeed, within moments of Winebelly’s Facebook post announcing its closure, there were more than 30 comments amassed from fans, many noting they are heartbroken and surprised about the news and recounting their memorable visits to the lauded wine bar.

Though Winebelly couldn’t be reached for comment, it’s fair to assume the closure was brought on by any number of pandemic-related woes or the staffing shortages similarly plaguing most Austin restaurants these days.

Certainly, the pandemic has led to the closing of many Austin eateries and bars in the past two years, most recent among them darling east side spot Contigo and Sixth Street Italian eatery Italic, as well as locally owned Domain eatery Copper, European charmer Fabi + Rosi, and the South Austin location of Thai restaurant Sway.