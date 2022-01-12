Beloved local burger chain stakes its claim in Austin with 3 new locations

The beloved P. Terry’s Burger Stand chain is beefing up its presence in the Austin area with three more locations.

Austin-based P. Terry’s — lauded for its burgers, fries, and shakes, along with the restaurants’ retro design elements — recently revealed plans for new locations in Bastrop, Cedar Park, and East Austin. All three restaurants are supposed to open in 2023, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. A spokeswoman for P. Terry’s confirmed the locations and construction timelines.

Work also is underway now on a new P. Terry’s in Kyle.

The filings indicate P. Terry’s is spending $1.2 million to construct each location. The Bastrop restaurant will be located at 484 State Highway 71, the Cedar Park restaurant will be located at 825 W. Whitestone Blvd., and the East Austin restaurant will be located at 2425 E. Seventh St. The Bastrop and Cedar Park locations will be the first P. Terry’s restaurants for those suburbs.

Construction on the 1,080-square-foot Bastrop location is scheduled to start in June, with completion planned for March 2023. In Cedar Park, construction on the 1,080-square-foot location is set to begin in July and wrap up in March 2023. Construction on the 1,185-square-foot East Austin location is set to begin in May, with completion on tap for January 2023.

The Austin-based architecture firm led by the renowned Michael Hsu is designing the three new restaurants.

Today, P. Terry’s operates 22 burger joints. Twenty of them are in the Austin metro area, plus one location in San Antonio and another in New Braunfels.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, P. Terry’s had put in motion an ambitious plan to expand statewide. But the health crisis forced the chain to move that plan to the back burner. Nearly two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, P. Terry’s is once again in expansion mode.

Last June, Texas Monthly reported that P. Terry’s envisioned operating 30 burger stands in Texas by the end of 2022. Whataburger and Taco Cabana veteran Todd Coerver joined P. Terry’s in 2019 to guide the chain’s expansion. Coerver succeeded co-founder Patrick Terry, who launched the brand with his wife, Kathy, in 2005.