Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with major acquisition, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of Texas burger brand. The Austin burger fave has acquired College Station-based Grub Burger Bar and formed a new hospitality group that will operate 50 locations across multiple states.

2. Austin-born barbecue chain fires up plans for growth with new owners. Neighborhood barbecue joint Smokey Mo’s has been purchased by a private equity firm that has big plans for its future.

3. Austin suburb boasts second-hottest neighborhood for U.S. homebuyers. All of Texas’ major metros have a hot ZIP code on this list.

4. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 5 Austin-area locations. Bring on the biscuits! Bojangles is coming to town.

5. Texas airport lands first coveted 5-star rating in North America. Most Texas airports — including ABIA — only earned three stars.