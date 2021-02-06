6 affordable Austin neighborhoods for homebuyers, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 6 affordable Austin neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers in 2021. This year, our best neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers story looks a bit different. The six best neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers represent areas where it is still feasible to get in around that $400,000-$500,000 threshold, which is very much the reality of the Austin market now.

2. Kendra Scott steps down as CEO of billion-dollar Austin jewelry company. After nearly 20 years, Kendra Scott is stepping down as CEO of her Austin-based company. She's not really going anywhere, though.

3. Groundbreaking South Austin restaurant closes after sale of original location. Another darling of the Austin restaurant scene is gone. Sway, the award-winning modern Thai eatery, permanently shuttered its original location in Bouldin Creek after selling the building.

4. Inclusive technology company latest to swap Northern California for Austin. Another tech company, this one providing technology and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, is trading Cali for the Capital City.

5. Austin population growth slows as suburbs continue to boom, says report. Population growth inside the city limits is on a downward trend, says a new report. The suburbs, however, are only just beginning what is predicted to be a major population boom.